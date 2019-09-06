PM Opts Chair Over Sofa At Russia Event. Twitter Hails His 'Simplicity'

PM Modi opted for a chair to sit with others during a photo session in Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused a comfortable sofa kept for him at a photo session and instead opted for a chair to sit with others during his visit to Russia.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted a video of PM Modi directing officials to arrange a chair for him for the photo session on Tuesday. Following this, the officials replaced the sofa with a simple chair and the PM Modi took his seat for the picture.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's simplicity was on display today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and chose to sit on a common chair along with others," Mr Goyal tweeted in Hindi as he shared the video.

The video was widely shared on social media and netizens hailed PM Modi's simplicity.

"What a lovely gesture. There are no words. See the simplicity," a Twitter user said.

"We have a humble and sober Prime Minister who is down to earth," another Twitterer said.

"Modiji''s simplicity makes him the most respected n powerful leader in the world fraternity. The conviction, clarity with which he talks n conveys his message. He knows what''s best 4 the nation. He''s soft 4 good people but very hard 4 those who try to harm the nation. He''s truly our PM," a user tweeted.

PM Modi was in Russia on a two-day visit to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

He arrived back in New Delhi on early Friday morning.

