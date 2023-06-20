PM Modi Only Indian To Address US Congress Twice: Hardeep Puri Exclusive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US just reflects the growing stature of India, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. There has been a fundamental change in the relationship with the US and part of it is also owing to India's decision to buy oil from Russia, which kept international prices down, said Mr Puri, who handles the Petroleum and Natural Gas departments.

"Modiji is one of the few leaders whom America has given a rare honor. Leaders like Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill had the honor of addressing the US Parliament twice, so did PM Modi... India's stature has increased. That's why the people in America have faith and enthusiasm. Modiji has brought this change," he told NDTV.

The work done by the BJP-led government in the last nine years gives India the strength, he said, pointing out that the price of fuel -- petrol and diesel -- have not increased since last one year. "Inflation has come down," he added.

Asked whether the US is looking for a staunch ally in South Asia, Mr Puri said, "See I'm student of foreign policy... This time the focus is on strengthening or qualitative transformation relation".

The word ally, he said, is a matter of perception and works only in in specifically chosen areas.

PM Modi embarked on a three-day state visit to the US today, which is the highest diplomatic reception reserved for closest allies. His schedule includes a second address to the joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and dinner at the White House with US President Joe Biden. A state dinner is also scheduled ta the US State Department.

In New York, where he will land later this evening, PM Modi will meet 24 people. The list includes Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars and entrepreneurs.

While one meeting is reserved for Tesla founder Elon Musk, the others he is expected to meet includes astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.