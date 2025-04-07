"Good Health Foundation Of Every Thriving Society": PM Modi On World Health Day

In his message on the World Health Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that his government would keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being.

"On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world," he said.

Good health, he added, is the foundation of every thriving society.

