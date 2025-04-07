Advertisement
"Good Health Foundation Of Every Thriving Society": PM Modi On World Health Day

PM Modi On World Health Day: PM asserted that his government would keep focusing on healthcare

Read Time: 1 min
"Good Health Foundation Of Every Thriving Society": PM Modi On World Health Day
New Delhi:

In his message on the World Health Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that his government would keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being.

"On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world," he said.

Good health, he added, is the foundation of every thriving society.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

