PM Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat': 'Lockdown is for you to protect yourself, your family, you've to show this patience for many more days'

Seven days into the three-week lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the need to enforce the restrictions, saying those who are violating the lockdown are "playing with their own life'. The Prime Minister's warning came as the number of COVID-19 positive people rose to 979, with 61 new cases coming in.

"People must be wondering what kind of PM I am ... But lockdown the only solution in front of us. Many people are still defying lockdown... this is sad...Many people across the world did the same mistake," the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat. "Those who are defying lockdown are playing with their own lives," he added.

