Why Lex Fridman Fasted For 45 Hours Before Podcast With PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a wide-ranging interaction with US podcaster Lex Fridman. Mr Fridman said that he fasted for 45 hours before the podcast "in honour of this conversation". "I am fasting right now. It has been almost two days, 45 hours. So just water, no food, in honor of this conversation, just to get in the right mindset, get into the spiritual level," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he was "pleasantly surprised" to know that Mr Fridman was fasting: "All the more because it feels like you're fasting as a tribute of respect for me. So, I express my deepest gratitude to you for doing this".

PM Modi emphasised the benefits of fasting in sharpening the senses, enhancing mental clarity, and instilling discipline.

"Fasting is a way to cultivate discipline... It is a powerful tool to bring both the inner and outer self into balance. It shapes life in profound ways. When you fast, every single one of your senses, especially smell, touch, and taste, becomes highly sensitive. Another thing I've experienced is that fasting can greatly accelerate the thinking process and can, uh, give a fresh perspective. You start thinking outside the box," he said.

When PM Met Obama While Fasting

PM Modi also shared an episode when he met former US President Barack Obama while fasting. "After I became Prime Minister, I had a bilateral meeting at the White House with President Obama, and he had also arranged a formal dinner. Then, as discussions between the two governments progressed, someone said, "Please, join us for dinner." To which another replied, "But the Prime Minister doesn't eat." This left them a bit concerned. How do you host the leader of such a major nation at the White House without serving food?"

He recalled that he was then served a glass of hot water. "When we sat down, they brought me a glass of hot water. I turned to President Obama and jokingly said, 'Look, my dinner has arrived!' as I placed the glass in front of me."

When he met Mr Obama the next time, PM Modi said, "he remembered I was fasting the last time". "He smiled and said, 'Last time, you were fasting'. This time, we're having lunch. Since you're not fasting, you'll have to eat twice as much".

PM Modi also stressed that fasting "is actually a scientific process" while sharing how he prepares before fasting for an extended period. "Whenever I fast for an extended period, I prepare my body in advance. For 5 to 7 days before the fast, I follow various Ayurvedic practices and yoga practices, along with other traditional cleansing methods to internally reset my system".

"Before actually beginning the fast, I make sure to drink a lot of water, as much as possible. So, you could say that this detoxification process helps prepare my body in the best possible way. And once I begin fasting, for me, it's an act of devotion. For me, fasting is a form of self-discipline," he added.

When PM Fasted For 1st Time

The Prime Minister also recalled the first time he experienced fasting.

"During my school days, there was a movement inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's vision, his vision of cow protection. The government had not enacted any laws at the time. At the time, people across the country observed a one-day fast by gathering in public places in silent protest. We were just kids, probably had just finished primary school. Something inside me said, 'I should be part of this,'" he said.

"At such a young age, I felt neither hunger nor any desire for food. Instead, I felt a new awareness, a surge of energy within me. So, I became convinced that fasting is a science, far beyond just skipping meals. It is something far greater than that," he added.

He also noted that fasting never slows him down, rather makes him more energetic. "I work just as much as usual, sometimes I even work more".