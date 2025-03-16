"Criticism Is Soul Of Democracy": PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a podcast with US computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, called criticism the "soul of democracy", which he welcomes. But genuine criticism that is "sharp, and well informed", is hard to find these days, he said, making the point that there is a difference between criticism and allegations.

Asked about criticism levelled at him and how he deals with it, PM Modi said he welcomes it.

"I have a strong belief that criticism is the soul of democracy. If democracy truly runs in your veins, you must embrace it," he said. He said he welcomes criticism and there should be more of it. "We should have more criticism, and it should be sharp and well-informed... In our scriptures, it's said: "Always keep your critics close". Critics should be your nearest companions because through genuine criticism, you can improve quickly and work democratically with better insights".

"In fact, I believe we should have more criticism, and it should be sharp and well-informed. But my real complaint is that nowadays, what we see isn't real criticism," he said.

"Genuine criticism requires thorough study, in-depth research, and careful analysis. It demands finding the truth from falsehoods. Today, people look for shortcuts, avoid proper research... Instead of identifying genuine weaknesses, they jump straight to accusations," he said.

For a strong democracy, genuine criticism is necessary, PM Modi said, "Allegations benefit no one; they just cause unnecessary conflicts. That's why I always welcome criticism openly. And whenever false accusations arise, I calmly continue serving my country with complete dedication".

