'Path Shown By Kabir Will Continue To Inspire Generations': PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Kabir on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Sant Kabir Das on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said, the path shown by Kabir will continue to inspire generations to move ahead with brotherhood and goodwill. Sant Kabir was a 15th-Century poet and saint, whose writings influenced the Bhakti movement in India. His verses are also found in Guru Granth Sahib.

"Paying tribute to Sant Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary. The path shown by him will continue to inspire every generation to move forward with brotherhood and goodwill," PM Modi tweeted.

संत कबीर दास जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने न केवल सामाजिक कुरीतियों पर प्रहार किया, बल्कि दुनिया को मानवता और प्रेम का संदेश दिया। उनका दिखाया मार्ग हर पीढ़ी को भाईचारा और सद्भावना के साथ आगे बढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

He also said Kabir not only fought against social evils but also gave the message of humanity and love to the world. PM Modi shared few pictures from his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh's Magahar where Kabir was laid to rest.

कुछ वर्ष पूर्व मुझे मगहर में संत कबीर दास की निर्वाण स्थली जाने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ था। उस समय की कुछ तस्वीरें साझा कर रहा हूं। pic.twitter.com/pgUfwWHpR3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also paid tribute to Sant Kabir. "Greetings to all on the occasion of Sant Kabir Das Ji Jayanti. His eternal and soulful verses continue to inspire generations to work for a harmonious society and maintain love, peace, and universal brotherhood. May the blessings of Sant Kabir bring peace, development, and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor wrote on Twitter.