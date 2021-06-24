Kabir Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Kabir's Dohas, Images To Share And Celebrate

Kabir Das Jayanti is being celebrated today.

Today is Kabir Jayanti. The birth anniversary of Sant Kabir is celebrated on Jyeshtha Purnima. Poet-saint Kabir is famous for his verses, known as Kabir's dohas. His pholosophy and words of wisdom have inspired people across generations. Kabir's dohas, devotional poems and songs of love reflect his humanism and ideals of harmony and brotherhood in society. Born in the 15th Century in Varanasi, Kabir is equally revered by Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims. Kabir did not believe in the caste system or idol worship, and rituals and customs. His philosophy is based on complete devotion in one God and his verses are simple, rich in compassion and love for fellow human beings. A number of his dohas speak about the oneness of Ram, Rahim, Govind, Allah, Khuda, etc. Celebrate Kabir Jayanti today and share his dohas and songs.

Kabir Jayanti 2021: Quotes of the poet- saint Kabir

"The river that flows in you also flows in me" - Kabir

"If you want the truth,

I'll tell you the truth: Listen to the secret sound, the real sound, which is inside you" - Kabir

"... What is God? He is the breath inside the breath" - Kabir

"Love does not grow on trees or bought in the market, but if one wants to be 'loved' one must first know how to give love..." - Kabir

"The sun is within me and so is the moon" - Kabir

Kabir Jayanti 2021: Dohas of Kabir you can share

Bada hua to kya hua, jaise ped khajoor,

Panthi ko chhaya nahi, fal laage ati duur.

(Being big is no good if it is not helpful. Even a palm tree, which is huge, is of no use as it neither provides shade, nor fruit to the weary traveler.)

Dukh mein sumiran sab kare, sukh mein kare na koi,

Jo such mein sumiran kare, to dukh kaahe ko hoye.

(Everyone prays to God when in sorrow, none does in joy. One who remembers God in joy will never experience sorrow.)

Dheere dheere re mann, dheere sab kuch hoye,

Maali seenche sau ghara, ritu aaye phal hoye

(Slow down, O Mind! Everything happens at its natural pace. Even if you water a plant a 100 times, it will only bear fruit when the season comes.)

Kabir Jayanti 2021: Images you can share

Happy Kabir Jayanti!