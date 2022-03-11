PM Modi On 2-Day Gujarat Visit From Today, To Attend Various Events

PM Modi said he will be attending various programmes in Gujarat today and tomorrow. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address various programmes and dedicate projects in Gujarat during his two-day visit from March 11 in the state.

In a tweet today, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend."

Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend. https://t.co/myLysd2ej3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2022

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office had informed that PM Modi will visit Gujarat on March 11-12, 2022. Around 4 PM on March 11, he will participate in the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering.

Tomorrow at 11 AM, PM Modi will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation. He will also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest.

Around 6:30 PM on March 12, PM Modi will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion.

Gujarat has a three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats.

'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the State.

The Rashtriya Raksha University was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in the various wings of police, criminal justice and correctional administration.

The government set up the national police university named RRU by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University which was established by the Gujarat government in 2010. The University commenced its operations on October 1, 2020.

Started in 2010 in Gujarat under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para sports. Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.

Khel Mahakumbh has revolutionized the sports ecosystem in Gujarat. With no age bar, the month-long Khel Mahakumbh witnesses the participation of people from across the state who compete in various events. It is a unique confluence of traditional sports like kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, yogasana and mallakhambh, and modern sports like artistic skating, tennis and fencing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)