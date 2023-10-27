PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kanch Mandir In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi also visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kanch Mandir (Temple) in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

The Kanch Mandir includes the temple of Citrakuta Vihari and Viharini (Lord Rama and Goddess Sita), along with the Raghav Satsang Bhavan.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kanch Mandir in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/2nfeWguoyc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

It is a temple with three Sikharas. Beautiful statues of Lord Rama, Sita and Laksmana are placed in the sanctum sanctorum, which is served every day by a priest.

Shri Tulsi Peeth Seva Nyas is a religious and social service institution based at Janki Kund, Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The institution was established by Guruji on Tulsi Jayanti day, 1987.

Tulsi Peeth is one of the leading publishers of literature on Hindu religious themes in India and the world.

Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and thanked Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust for playing an important role in the medical treatment of the poor and oppressed.

"I thank Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust from all the oppressed, poor, adivasi people for playing a pivotal role in the service of humanity," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally at Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

PM Modi said that he has got the opportunity to come to the holy city of Chitrakoot which used to be the place where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman used to stay.

"I have got the opportunity to come to Chitrakoot again. This is that holy land where our sages used to say that Lord Ram, Sita mata and Laxman used to dwell. I had the opportunity to visit Sri Raghuveer Mandir and Sri Ram Janki Mandir. I paid my homage to Kamath Giri mountain from the helicopter. I went to pay my floral tributes to Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and Arvind Bhai Mafatlal," he said.

PM Modi said that he cannot express how overwhelmed he feels after coming to Chitrakoot.

"It is difficult to express how I feel after Lord Ram Janki's darshan, realising the ideologies of the holy men and the zeal of the students of Sanskrit Mahavidyalay," he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM also offered prayers at Raghuveer Mandir in Satna district.

PM Modi also visited Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in Chitrakoot and witnessed an exhibition on the occasion.

Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Arvind Bhai Mafatlal was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust.

