"If You Are Strong...": PM Scoffs At Mani Shankar Aiyar's Pak Remark

PM Modi spoke exclusively to NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said terror strikes from Pakistan-based attackers can only be stopped if India establishes its strength in more than just military terms - i.e., "armies and guns" - indicating the country needs cross-sectoral development and to be an all-round powerhouse.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV as the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha election - in which the BJP is looking for a third consecutive term - winds down, the PM also waved aside talk a permanent end to terror attacks from Pakistani soil could be achieved by engaging in continuing dialogue with Islamabad.

"This is what many people think about the fight against terrorism... that we should take control of Pakistan and then terror attacks will be controlled... but this is not true. If you are strong internally, then all evils will go away. If you are not physically fit then a little rain or heat can make you sick."

"... but if you are strong, then you will be strong enough to handle all diseases. Similarly, India will have to be strong... but being strong does not mean only army and guns. We have to build our capacity in other areas," the Prime Minister explained, days after another exclusive with NDTV in which he spoke about India being at the "take-off stage of the Industrial Revolution".

Mr Modi was also asked about senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's comment; excerpts from an old interview by the senior opposition leader have been shared online by the ruling BJP.

He had said India should "respect Pakistan as it has an atomic bomb", and urged the government to "talk to them". "Instead, we are flexing military might... this is increasing tension..."

READ | "India Should Respect Pak As...": Mani Shankar Aiyar's Old Video

The PM scoffed at the idea Mr Aiyar's words warranted study, and also raked up remarks by the party's "guru in America" - a reference to Sam Pitroda, whose comment about inheritance tax and diversity in India led to political spats in the middle of the election.

"I don't think it is an issue that needs attention... his (referring to Mr Aiyar) own party does not pay attention. When there is an uproar they are kicked out for a few days... then they return," he said.

READ | "Love For Pak": BJP Slams Congress On Mani Shankar Aiyar Remark

Mr Modi also slammed the "deliberate strategy" by the Congress, which has distanced itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark - in this regard.

"To spread confusion they keep finding new issues in the country. They continue to do such tricks... but I don't believe it will have an effect on the voters of the country," the PM said.

On the larger question of overall relations with both Pakistan and China, two countries with whom India has strained diplomatic, economic, and military relations, the Prime Minister said, "India has always believed in a 'global brotherhood' and, as a brother, we will connect with whoever needs us."

"We have been and will be connected to the world," he said.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.