Congress Dissociates Itself From Mani Shankar Aiyar's Remarks Amid Row

The Congress today distanced itself from senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks that India should respect Pakistan so that they don't drop an atom bomb on us.

"Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi's daily goof ups," Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

"Mr Aiyer does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever," Mr Khera added.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Mr Aiyar over his remarks on India-Pakistan ties. BJP leaders said that Mr Aiyar's remarks that India should be scared of Pakistan reflected "Congress's ideology".

In an interview that has gone now gone viral, Mr Aiyar says, "India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb! If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using an atom bomb against India."

He indicated in the video that if a "mad person" comes to power there and uses the atom bomb, it will not be good for us.

"You should talk to them. But instead, we are flexing our military might. And this is just increasing the tensions. And they have atom bombs. What happens if a 'madman' decided to launch bombs (at India)," he said.