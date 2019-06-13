PM Modi Accepts Vladimir Putin's Invite, To Be Main Guest At Eastern Economic Forum

PM Modi, Vladimir Putin had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek and the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after PM Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month.

"PM @narendramodi and President Putin had a wonderful meeting in Bishkek. Various subjects pertaining to India-Russia relations were discussed during the meeting," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the two leaders "reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship."

Briefing the media after the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that it was a "brief but very very rich" meeting in terms of content.

He said that defence and energy were key focus during their talks. The two leaders also reviewed trade and investment ties and noted that they're on an upward trajectory.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Russian President for his support for the AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles manufacturing unit in Amethi, an India-Russia joint venture. The unit was inaugurated by Modi in March in Korwa, near Amethi.

Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition.

President Putin recognised Prime Minister Modi's personal contribution in strengthening bilateral relations and said that Russia awarded its highest state honour ''Order of St Andrew the Apostle'' to him for initiatives he has taken to develop the bilateral relationship.

Mr Gokhale said there will be a Russia, India and China trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan later this month.

President Putin invited Prime Minister Modi formally to be the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia in early September, and he warmly accepted the invitation, Mr Gokhale said.

"We will do serious preparation on our side that this participation at the EEC is meaningful," Mr Gokhale quoted the Prime Minister as telling Mr Putin.

The two leaders recognised that the new area of cooperation are Russian Far East and Arctic region.

Responding to a question, Mr Gokhale said there was no discussion on any regional or international issue as the focus was entirely on how to make Prime Minister's visit for the next annual summit successful.

PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

In December last, Prime Minister Modi, President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting, the second among the three countries after a gap of 12 years, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires during which they underscored the benefits of a multilateral trading system and an open world economy for global growth and prosperity.

Earlier in October, President Putin travelled to India for the 19th India-Russia annual summit during which he held comprehensive discussions with PM Modi on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and international issues.