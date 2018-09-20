PM Modi Meets Social Health Activists, Praises Contribution To Healthcare

Around 90 ASHA representatives from across India met PM Modi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with a group of Asha workers, who recounted how they were instrumental in saving lives of poor mothers and children through timely intervention.

The group of about 90 Asha representatives from across the country also thanked the prime minister for the recent announcement of increase in their incentives and insurance cover, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

There are a total of 10,23,136 accredited social health activists (Asha) across the country.

PM Modi recalled his recent interaction with Asha and Anganwadi workers across the country via video conference and appreciated the experiences and personal accounts that had been shared by them.

"Today, Asha activists shared some more accounts of how they had been instrumental in saving lives of poor mothers and children through timely intervention," the statement said.

The prime minister appreciated the skill and dedication of Asha workers, and recalled that even Bill and Melinda Gates had praised their efforts towards eradication of diseases such as 'Kala Azar'.

He encouraged them to devote their energies to work in coordination with other government agencies to improve the quality of life in their villages. He also explained how government schemes and initiatives are aimed at empowering the poor to fight poverty, the statement said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had yesterday approved increasing routine and recurring incentives under the National Health Mission for Asha workers from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 per month.

The prime minister had announced the hike in monthly honorariums for Anganwadi and Asha workers on September 11.

Yesterday, he had met Anganwadi workers.

There are around 14 lakh Anganwadis or child care centres in rural areas across the country and 10 crore beneficiaries, including children under the age of six, pregnant women and lactating mothers. There are a total of 12,83,707 Anganwadi workers and 10,50,564 helpers.