PM Modi Meets Family Of Doordarshan Cameraman Who Died In Maoist Attack

The cameraperson Achutyanand Sahu was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on October 30 last year.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: January 15, 2019 15:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Meets Family Of Doordarshan Cameraman Who Died In Maoist Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the parents of Doordarshan's cameraperson Achutyanand Sahu.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the parents of Doordarshan's cameraperson Achutyanand Sahu in Odisha's Balangir today.

The cameraperson was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on October 30 last year. He and his two colleagues were in Maoist-affected Dantewada to cover the Chhattisgarh election. They were accompanied by a patrolling team.

Two policemen were also killed in the Maoist attack which took place in the forests in Aranpur village in Dantewada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Odisha for a day, launched a number of projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore for the state's development.

Electrification of Jharsuguda- Vizianagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines, inauguration of the doubling of Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon railway lines, flagging off a new train on Balangir-Bichhupali route were among some of the projects initiated by him in the state today.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Achutyanand Sahucamerapersondoordarshan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kumbh Mela Makar SankrantiHappy PongalIND vs AUSLive TVArmy DayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAustralian OpenJustice AK SikriVasundhara RajeInterim BudgetRedmi Note 7Mi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................