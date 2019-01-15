PM Modi Meets Family Of Doordarshan Cameraman Who Died In Maoist Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the parents of Doordarshan's cameraperson Achutyanand Sahu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the parents of Doordarshan's cameraperson Achutyanand Sahu in Odisha's Balangir today.

The cameraperson was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh on October 30 last year. He and his two colleagues were in Maoist-affected Dantewada to cover the Chhattisgarh election. They were accompanied by a patrolling team.

Two policemen were also killed in the Maoist attack which took place in the forests in Aranpur village in Dantewada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Odisha for a day, launched a number of projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore for the state's development.



Electrification of Jharsuguda- Vizianagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines, inauguration of the doubling of Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon railway lines, flagging off a new train on Balangir-Bichhupali route were among some of the projects initiated by him in the state today.