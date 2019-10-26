PM Modi Likely To Visit Forward Area To Interact With Soldiers On Diwali

After becoming the prime minister in 2014, PM Modi had spent his Diwali at Siachen with the jawans.

In keeping with his practice of interacting with soldiers serving in tough areas on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit a forward area on Sunday, sources said.

In 2018, he had celebrated the festival with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

In 2015, he had visited the Punjab border on Diwali. His visit coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The next year, PM Modi was in Himachal Pradesh where he spent time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at an outpost.

The prime minister had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

