PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Kalki Dham Temple In UP's Sambhal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Monday. PM Modi also participated in the rituals of the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust were also present at the occasion.

Speaking before the foundation stone was laid Acharya Pramod Krishnam said "Lakhs of devotees will be present here. The world is waiting to hear PM Modi from Kalki Dham. This is a proud moment for our country and 'Sanatana Dharma'... PM Modi is coming here today to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham..."

PM Modi also unveiled the model of the Shri Kalki Dham temple on the occasion and addressed the gathering.

Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

The programme is witnessing the participation of many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will launch as many as 14,500 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, education among others.