PM Modi To Launch 14,000 Projects Worth More Than Rs 10 Lakh Crore In UP Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lucknow is aglow with vibrant lights in preparation ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district.

Prime Minister will also unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple and address the gathering on this occasion.

Shri Kalki Dham is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries.

Moreover, around 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister will launch 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects relate to sectors like Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education, among others.

The programme will be attended by about 5000 participants, including notable industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian companies, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.

