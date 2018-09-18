PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 550 Crore In Varanasi

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2018 12:13 IST
PM Modi later addressed a gathering, starting his speech in local dialect.

Varanasi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

PM Modi later addressed a gathering, starting his speech in local dialect, and chanting "Har, Har, Mahadev"

