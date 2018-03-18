'PM Modi Is Corruption': Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Attack At Congress Meet

"We are different from BJP. If we make mistakes, we accept," Mr Gandhi said. Citing the instance of demonetisation, he said had the Congress made the "mistake", "we would have accepted it and and rectified".
In what was one of his strongest attack on the BJP, its ideological leader Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and PM Modi, Mr Gandhi, in his nearly an hour-long speech, accused the Prime Minister 'distracting" the people from the real problems and indulging in crony capitalism.
Taking a dig at the Prime Minister over two other names that have become identified with corruption cases -- celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi - he said: "The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India's biggest businessmen and the Prime Minister. Modi gives Modi 30,000 crores of your money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections."
For the party's workers and leaders, he had a clear message: That he would try to break the wall between leaders and workers, but in turn, the factionalism must stop. "Let us put all our differences aside and work together to ensure victory for the party. Please fight after the elections. But for next six to seven months, fight for the nation," he said.