Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 Live Updates: Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a civilian were killed. Lok Sabha's List of Business for Monday states, "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the debate. Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to intervene.

A similar discussion will begin in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. 16 hours have been allotted to each house to have this specia discussion.

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 6 Live Updates: