Parliament Monsoon Session Day 6 Live Updates: As the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor intensifies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the House at 12 noon on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings have been extended until midnight (12:00 am), but there is still no clarity on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the House. His speech could come either Tuesday evening or possibly on Wednesday,
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to open the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 6 Live Updates:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Speaks In Lok Sabha
During the heated Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took the floor to present the government's diplomatic stance.
"Shashi Tharoor Speaks Well, But Congress Doesn't Let Him Speak On Behalf Of Party": BJP MP
BJP MP Baijayant Panda during debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha said, "It would have been fun if Congress had given a free hand. Many of your leaders speak really well. My friend Shashi Tharoor speaks really well, but his leadership does not allow him to speak on behalf of the party. But I felt really good that no one could stop him from speaking in favour of the country."
'Terrorist Linked To Pahalgam Attack Eliminated In Operation Mahadev': BJP MP Baijayant Panda
Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda revealed that Operation Mahadev was underway in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that at least one of the terrorists neutralised in the ongoing operation was involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead.
Panda said, "As we were debating this issue today, some of us must have seen in the news that an Operation Mahadev is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir targeted at terrorists and it appears that at least one of those eliminated today was involved in the Pahalgam attack."
'India's Past Governments Kept Appeasing Pakistan': BJP MP Baijayant Panda In Lok Sabha
Speaking on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Baijayant Panda said, "The Mumbai attacks in 2008, when so many people were killed, and the then government decided not to retaliate. The retaliation was planned by our armed forces, but the then government did not permit retaliation."
He added, "It is on record that the then senior-most officials of the government, whether it was the Foreign Secretary, the then NSA, took a decision not to hit back at Pakistan. Seven months after the Mumbai attacks, the then Prime Minister met the Pakistani President on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Russia and decided that India and Pakistan would continue dialogue. Our governments of the day, over decades, kept appeasing them, putting no pressure on them to stop their terror funding."
"Amusing To Hear Surrender Talk From Congress": BJP MP Slams Gaurav Gogoi
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda took aim at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's remarks, and called them "amusing." He said, "It was amusing when Gaurav Gogoi asked when we will get Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. It was amusing when he mentioned the number of Rafales and the China question. He used the word that India had 'bowed down' and his leader would be excited today with regard to the China question, who often uses the word 'surrender.' It is important for the House to point out how many times over the decades, Congress has surrendered India's interests."
Operation Sindoor Marks India's New Normal, Says BJP's Baijayant Panda In Lok Sabha
Speaking on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Baijayant Panda said, "If we look at the new normal that I have been talking about, it is important to understand what the past was. In the past, on a regular basis, almost on a daily basis, Pakistani-sponsored terrorists were attacking India and killing Indians. 2005 Delhi serial blasts, a dossier was sent to Pakistan. 2006 Varanasi bombings, India raised the issue in Indo-Pak talks."
"People Wanted Operation Tandoor, Not Sindoor": Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar questioned the government's delay in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. He also criticised the 17-day delay before the operation was launched and said, "The country was so angry that by the third day, people wanted not Operation Sindoor, but Operation Tandoor, that is to throw the terrorists into that tandoor. But instead, the operation happened 17 days later. Were those who carried out the Pahalgam attack among the 100 terrorists (killed during the operation)? That's the real question."
"...This Is Where Investigation Should Begin": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP On Op Sindoor Debate
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind G Sawant raised serious concerns over the security lapse that led to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and questioned the absence of armed forces at a well-known tourist destination.
He said, "Why was there no security presence at the popular tourist spot on the day of the Pahalgam attack? Who ordered that the armed forces not be deployed there? This is where the investigation should begin."
"PM, Defence Minister Must Explain How Much Help Pakistan Gets From China": Gaurav Gogoi
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised questions about India's military strategy. He also criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not naming China, despite Army warnings about possible multi-front threats involving Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh.
Gogoi said, "What were the circumstances that, despite having the best fighter jets and pilots in the world, we had to attack from a distance? Why couldn't we go closer? Why did the CDS have to say that we made some mistakes on the first day, but later ratify them? Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said Pakistan was right in front, but China was supporting them."
He added, "I want to ask Defence Minister Rajnath Singh why he did not name China even once in his speech. The Army is saying we may have to face not just two fronts, but three, and that there may be convergence between Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, himself had warned the government about this two-front situation. I want the Defence Minister and the Prime Minister to tell the House how much help Pakistan is getting from China."
"I Thought He Would Be Well-Studied...": Union Minister Lalan Singh On Gaurav Gogoi's Speech
Speaking on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh hit back at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and criticised him for not acknowledging the Indian armed forces.
Singh said, "I heard Gaurav Gogoi's speech, I thought he would be well-studied and would say something substantial, but he didn't say a single useful word. He didn't praise our armed forces even once. Do you have no value for our soldiers? It was the UPA era when terrorism took birth and found a place in the country."
PM Modi Spoke In English To Send Global Message On Pahalgam Attack: Union Minister Lalan Singh
Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had delivered a strong and clear message to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Referring to Modi's speech on April 24, Panchayati Raj Diwas, in Madhubani, Bihar, Singh said the PM used English so the world would understand that India will not bow down to terrorism.
Singh said, "It was Panchayati Raj Diwas on 24th April, when PM Modi went to address Panchayat representatives in Madhubani. There, PM Modi spoke for the first time on the Pahalgam incident, and he said that Pakistan will get a reply beyond their imagination. PM Modi gave his speech in English because he wanted the world to know that we are not going to bow down in front of terrorists and we will fight back."
'Your Chest Shrinks From 56 To 36 Inches': TMC MP Takes Dig At PM Modi
During the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Banerjee said, "PM Modi, why once you couldn't post on your 'X' handle that whatever the American President said is incorrect... The moment you stand in front of the American President, your height is reduced to 5 feet, and your chest is reduced to 36 inches from 56 inches. Why are you so afraid of the American President?"
"Government Hides Behind Lieutenant Governor," Says Gaurav Gogoi, Questions PM Modi's Absence In Pahalgam
While speaking in debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "In the end, who takes the responsibility of the Pahalgam attack? The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. If someone needs to take the responsibility, it is the Union Home Minister. The Union Home Minister and the Central Government cannot hide behind the Lieutenant Governor."
Further criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gogoi said, "PM Modi came back from Saudi Arabia, but he did not visit Pahalgam. He attended a government programme and addressed a political rally in Bihar. If someone went to Pahalgam, it was our leader Rahul Gandhi."
Rajnath Singh Criticises Previous Government Over 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack Handling
Speaking in debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I want to remind this house that in 2008, a major terrorist attack occurred in Mumbai, but the government at that time failed to take effective action. More importantly, the condemnation of the attack on various world forums was insufficient."
He further said, "In his book The Coalition Years, former President Pranab Mukherjee has written that when the Mumbai attack took place, India had evidence that a terrorist came from Karachi Port, but the excuse of 'non-state actors' by Pakistan was not being accepted by the global community. A powerful and decisive action at that moment could have served as a strong disincentive for Pakistan and its army, who were supporting this terror organisation."
Congress MP Asks Why India Stopped Op Sindoor Even If Pakistan Was Ready To Kneel Down
Speaking in debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said this 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire."
"How Many Fighter Jets Were Downed," Asks Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi On Op Sindoor
During Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied to as well."
"Operation Sindoor An Exemplary Display": Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Operation Sindoor was an exemplary display of tri-services coordination. When the Indian Air Force launched attacks from the skies, our Army took charge on the ground. Our soldiers stood firm at the Line Of Control with full strength and gave a befitting reply to every move by Pakistan."
"Rajnath Singh Gave A Lot Of Information But..." Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi In Lok Sabha
Speaking in debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Rajnath Singh ji gave a lot of information, but as Defence Minister, he never mentioned how terrorists from Pakistan reached Pahalgam and killed 26 people. It is our duty to ask these questions in the interest of the nation."
"Just As Lord Hanuman Devised His Strategy...": Rajnath Singh On Op Sindoor
During a special discussion in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Just as Lord Hanuman devised his strategy in Lanka, in the same way, we targeted those who had caused us harm."
Nine Terror Camps Hit, 100+ Terrorists Eliminated In Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh
In a meticulously planned operation by our forces, 9 terrorist hideouts were targeted with utmost precision. It is estimated that in this military operation, 100+ terrorists, their trainers, disciples, and handlers, associated with major terrorist organisations, were neutralised, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said
Rajnath Singh Explains India's Refusal to Endorse SCO Defence Declaration
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The joint declaration of the SCO defence ministers' meeting did not mention terrorism. Therefore, India did not sign the declaration. When the PM attended the BRICS meeting in Brazil, the joint declaration issued in the presence of China condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir."
"Op Sindoor Has Not Ended": Rajnath Singh's Warning To Pak
Operation Sindoor has not ended, it has been paused. Will re-start strikes if Pakistan resorts to any misadventure, said Rajnath Singh.
Parliament Session LIVE: Op Sindoor A Symbol Of Our Strength, Said Rajnath Singh
Op Sindoor is a symbol of our strength. It demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is not random madness. There is a method in this madness. This is a fundamental rage, said Mr Singh.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh Calls To Focus On "Results"
While leading a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that in any exam, results matter, not whether a pencil was broken during an exam or a pen was lost. Ultimately, results matter, he said, while calling the Opposition to focus on the outcome of Op Sindoor.
In Operation Sindoor, our armed forces fully achieved the objectives they had set, he reiterated.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh Hits At Opposition
Opposition asking how many of our aircraft were shot down, never asked how many enemy aircraft came down, said Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha.
"Opposition should ask whether Operation Sindoor was successful? The answer is, yes," he added.
Formidable strikes by the Indian Armed Forces, robust retaliation by the Army at the Line of Control, and fear of naval attacks forced Pakistan to bow down, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh On Purpose Of Op Sindoor
The purpose of Op Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture a territory. The purpose of initiating Operation Sindoor was to destroy the terror nurseries nurtured by Pakistan. The aim was to provide justice to the families who lost their loved ones in the Pak-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack.
"Op Sindoor's politico-military objective was to punish Pakistan, fighting a a proxy-war in the name of terrorism. Therefore, armed forces were given a free hand to choose their targets and give a befitting reply. The objective was not to initiate a war," he added.
India's Action Has Been Bold, Concrete, Effective: Rajnath Singh
In response to the May 10 attack by Pakistan, India's action has been bold, concrete, and effective, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
India Used S-400 To Counter Pak's Attacks: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan attacked Indian targets, which were repulsed by S-400 and other air defence systems, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha. "Pakistan couldn't hit any of our targets. Neither of our important assets has been hit," he added.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh On Op Sindoor
"Ye sindoor ki laali, shaurya ki kahani hai. Bharat ke mastak par veerta ki nishani hai (This red vermilion is a story of valour. It is a symbol of bravery on the forehead of India)," said Rajnath Singh in Hindi, while praising Op Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh On Op Sindoor
- Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces studied every aspect and chose option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists, while ensuring no harm to innocent civilians
- Indian armed forces carried out coordinated strikes against nine terror sites, the operation was completed within 22 minutes
Watch Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Op Sindoor
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajnath Singh Lauds Valour Of Armed Forces
Leading the discussion on Op Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the armed forces. At the onset of his speech, Mr Singh bowed to the armed forces, protecting the nation and willing to dedicate their lives to the nation.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow 11 AM
Parliament Session LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Initiates Debate On Op Sindoor In Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiates debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha. The discussion was scheduled for noon, but owing to protests by the opposition, the lower House was adjourned thrice before debate could begin.
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned for the third time in a day.
“Do you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor or not?” Speaker Om Birla asks Opposition MPs protesting over Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar before adjourning the Lok Sabha till 1 pm.
