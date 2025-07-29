Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised questions about India's military strategy. He also criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not naming China, despite Army warnings about possible multi-front threats involving Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh.

Gogoi said, "What were the circumstances that, despite having the best fighter jets and pilots in the world, we had to attack from a distance? Why couldn't we go closer? Why did the CDS have to say that we made some mistakes on the first day, but later ratify them? Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said Pakistan was right in front, but China was supporting them."

He added, "I want to ask Defence Minister Rajnath Singh why he did not name China even once in his speech. The Army is saying we may have to face not just two fronts, but three, and that there may be convergence between Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, himself had warned the government about this two-front situation. I want the Defence Minister and the Prime Minister to tell the House how much help Pakistan is getting from China."