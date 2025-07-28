Shashi Tharoor Not On Op Sindoor Debate List, Congress Sources Say He Declined

Congress had approached Shashi Tharoor, one of its most popular faces in the parliament, to participate in the special discussion in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor this afternoon, but he declined, party sources have said.

The discussion begins today following an Opposition demand months after Indian forces struck terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, his deputy in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, and MPs, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Parineeti Shinde, Shafi Parambil, Manickam Tagore, and Raja Barad from the Congress camp would take part in the 16-hour discussion.

Mr Tharoor's absence from the list of speakers raised eyebrows since he led arguably the most important delegation to the US during the Op Sindoor outreach initiative.

When an NDTV journalist tried to confirm if he would speak in the parliament today, the senior Congress leader evaded the question and walked away.

Congress sources later sought to play down any rift angle in Mr Tharoor's absence from its list of speakers. The party had approached the senior MP to participate in the debate but he voluntarily declined, they said.

Renuka Chowdhury, his colleague in the party and the parliament, who reached just on time and spoke to him, said, "He is constitutionally empowered to speak anywhere. Who am I to give permission?"