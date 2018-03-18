'No Murder-Accused Will Be Congress Chief': Rahul Gandhi's Top Quotes

Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary session.

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday equated the BJP and RSS with the "Kauravas" of the Hindu epic Mahabarata, saying they were designed to "fight for power". "Centuries ago, there was huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant, while the Pandavas were humble and they fought for the truth," he said at the Congress Pleanry session.