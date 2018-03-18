'No Murder-Accused Will Be Congress Chief': Rahul Gandhi's Top Quotes

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday equated the BJP and RSS with the "Kauravas" of the Hindu epic Mahabarata, saying they were designed to "fight for power". "Centuries ago, there was huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant, while the Pandavas were humble and they fought for the truth," he said at the Congress Pleanry session.
Here are top quotes
The soil of this nation is drenched in the blood of Congressmen and Congresswomen. Gandhiji died for India, but India must never forget that when our leader were sleeping in jail, their leader, (Vinayak Damodar) Savarkar was writing letter begging for mercy from British.
They will accept a man accused of murder as the President of BJP. The people will not accept the man as president of Congress
The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India's biggest businessmen and the Prime Minister. Modi gives Modi 30,000 crores of your Money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections.
Congress will take the country forward, but we are humans, we make mistakes. Modi ji thinks he is not human but an avtar (incarnation) of god.
You can steal Rs 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. Finance Minister will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalists.
(PM) Modi personally changed Rafale deal and bought 36 aircraft for the same price that we the Congress negotiated for 126.
We gave tickets to Congress workers in Gujarat and Modiji was seen flying in seaplane. When we truly empower Congress workers, PM Modi will be seen in a submarine.
I admit there's a wall between Congress leadership and party workers. My first priority is to break this barrier respectfully
There are two visions before the world today - American and Chinese. My aim is to present an Indian vision to the world.