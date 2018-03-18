AICC 84th Plenary Session: Congress Likely To Pass Two Resolutions Today

Here are the live updates of AICC's 84th plenary session:

After it called the BJP and the RSS "ideological descendants of the non-participants of the freedom struggle" in its 84th plenary session which began Friday, the Congress is expected to pass two more resolutions in the session which is to conclude today. The All India Congress Committee or AICC had on Saturday resolved to also "purge the polity of aberrations witnessed during the BJP regime" in the session which is likely to set the agenda for the party for the coming years.