Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday described demonetisation as the "greatest lie" saying that it ended up destroying jobs.The Congress leader also accused the centre of pushing people into poverty by implementing a flawed Goods and Services Tax or GST."There cannot be a greater lie than demonetisation," Mr Chidambaram said after presenting the party's economic policy at the Congress plenary here. He slammed the Reserve Bank of India or RBI for not telling the nation the total amount of demonetized currency it received back."Demonetisation was a big lie. The RBI is still counting and won't tell us how much money has come back," he said.