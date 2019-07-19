'Let Your Thoughts Be Heard': PM Invites Suggestions For August 15 Speech

Last year too, PM Modi had asked people to send their ideas for his Independence Day speech. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited suggestions from people across the country for his Independence Day speech on the Narendra Modi or "NaMo" app.

"I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August. Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

The suggestions can be shared on "the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App", he said.

PM Modi, like every year, will address the nation on August 15, when the country celebrates its 73rd independence Day, from the Red Fort in Delhi. This will be his first Independence Day speech after winning a huge mandate for a second term in the national elections.

Last year too, PM Modi had asked people to send their ideas on the Narendra Modi App for his August 15 speech.

In his speech last year, PM Modi had said the India "will send a son or daughter to the space with the national flag in hand" in 2022 when the country celebrates 75 years of independence. "With this, India will become the fourth nation to send a human to the space," he had said. He also spoke about the legacy of BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee and centre's ambitious healthcare scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

