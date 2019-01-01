PM Attacks Gandhis: 'So-Called First Family Has To Walk Around On Bail'

PM Modi said that members of the "first family" being out on bail is a big thing (File)

The "first family" of the country is out on bail and facing charges of financial irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, in a sharp attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in an interview to news agency ANI.

PM Modi said his government was making all efforts to take action against top leaders of the Congress party facing allegations of wrongdoing.

"The family that was once considered the first family of the country, that ruled the country for four generations, has to walk around on bail, that too on charges of financial irregularities. That is a big thing," the Prime Minister said. He was responding to a question on the "accused in 2G, Commonwealth and the alleged land scam involving Robert Vadra (the son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi) taking walks in Lodhi Garden".

"Those on bail had freedom given by courts to walk in the park," the PM remarked, according to ANI.

He said a set of people "at their service" were trying to hide the scandals and push other narratives.

PM Modi said the country's former Finance Minister is doing the rounds of courts.

PM Modi said action had been initiated against former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and even though he did not believe in political vendetta, action against those involved has begun.

"The country's former Finance Minister is doing the rounds of courts. It is not a small thing. I am not in favour of such a thing that anybody should face problems just because you are our political rival. We are not in favour of that (political vendetta.) Whatever judgement court gives, we will accept but there should not be delay," Prime Minister said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were in December 2015 granted bail by a Delhi court in the National Herald case involving allegations of tax evasion while Mr Chidambaram has been given protection from arrest till January 11 in the alleged Aircel-Maxis scam.