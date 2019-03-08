PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 32,500 Crore In Ghaziabad

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects in the Ghaziabad on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 32,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city.

The projects included foundation-laying of the ambitious Regional Rail Transport System (RRTS) that would connect Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, inauguration of a new civil terminal building at the Hindon airport and an extension of the Delhi Metro's Red Line.

"The RRTS is being built for more than Rs 30,000 crore. Once work is completed on the country''s first RRTS, the distance between Delhi and Meerut could be covered in just one hour," he told the gathering.

Among the projects inaugurated by the PM in Ghaziabad are an extension of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro that would now connect Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) to Dilshad Garden in Delhi, a new civil terminal building for commercial flights at the Hindon Airport, as it was only for Air Force operations.

The prime minister also inaugurated two model inter-colleges, one for boys and one for girls, in Loni town area, drinking water plant, sewage treatment facility and 180 houses built under the government's Aasra residential scheme in Ghaziabad city.

PM Modi also laid foundation stone for multiple development projects in Union minister and BJP leader V K Singh's Lok Sabha constituency, including an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), the first phase of a 45-metre wide northern peripheral road and outer ring road, among others.