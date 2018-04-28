On Day 2 In China, PM Modi To Take Boat Ride With President Xi: Live Updates Today, is the second of the PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping informal talks.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi In China: Today is the second day of hid informal talks with Chinese President Xi. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two- day visit to China had arrived in the central Chinese city, Wuhan On Friday for the summit. He was warmly welcomed at the airport and later met Chinese President Xi Jinping who welcomed him with a warm shake hand and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum.



Today, the two leaders will



The summit is stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on Here are the Live Updates of PM Modi's China visit:





Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two- day visit to China had arrived in the central Chinese city, Wuhan On Friday for the summit. He was warmly welcomed at the airport and later met Chinese President Xi Jinping who welcomed him with a warm shake hand and hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum. PM Modi was welcomed with a classical Chinese dance opera performance after which Chinese President Xi took him around some of the most historic art collections and cultural relics of China's ancient civilisation. After the museum walk one-on-one talks were held.Today, the two leaders will resume their one-on-one talks . They will begin their day with a walk around the East Lake and then go for a ride in a double decker boat and end their first-ever informal summit with a one-on-one lunch.The summit is stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexed problems like the boundary question and other issues.