In Warn-Torn Afghanistan, A Joint India-China Economic Project

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi and Xi Jinping met for an informal summit in China. Wuhan: In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit in Wuhan, official sources said.



The understanding was reached between the two leaders



As per the understanding, officials of both sides will identify the project in follow-up discussions and work out modalities.



This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China while trying to expand its influence has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace.



China for the first time held a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in December last in Beijing to narrow down the differences between the two countries.



China had also announced plans to extend its controversial





