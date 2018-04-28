Watch: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Relish Bollywood Music In China Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi,' during the informal-summit in Wuhan.

Share EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoying Bollywood song in China. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day informal summit in China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meet is aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations the two countries.



Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Mr Modi warmly on Friday and hosted a grand welcome ceremony for him at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan.



During one of the events lined up for the informal meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at Wuhan on Friday.



Watch the video here: #WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Chinese President XI Jinping enjoy an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at an event in China's Wuhan. (27.04.2018) pic.twitter.com/KjGRcHbl38 - ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2018 On the second day of the Prime Minister's visit to China today, the two leaders began the day with a walk around the East Lake and then went for a ride in a double-decker boat. They will end their first-ever informal summit with a one-on-one lunch hosted by the Chinese President.



Prime Minister Modi will leave for India after that.



Mr Modi also invited Xi Jinping to an informal summit in India next year. Xi Jinping emphasised the two sides should look at the big picture of India-China relationship from a strategic angle and ensure their relationship continue to move forward in a positive direction.



The Prime Minister's visit comes months after a 73-day standoff in Doklam where Indian and Chinese forces stood eyeball-to-eyeball in the high altitude area.



