'Great Opportunity', Says PM Modi In China, To End Visit With A 'Walk': 10 Points

Wuhan, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping who met yesterday in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei, will spend more time together today with a walk along the banks of a lake and a boat ride. PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to an informal summit in India next year as he began an ice-breaking visit to China on Friday. Xi Jinping emphasised the two sides should look at the big picture of China-India relationship from a strategic angle and ensure their relationship continue to move forward in a positive direction. This morning, pictures of PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping were on the front pages of major Chinese newspapers.
Here are the top 10 updates from PM Modi's visit to China's Wuhan:
Mr Xi told PM Modi that the influence of India and China in the world and the region was steadily on the rise. "Looking ahead, we see a fast pace and bright future for China-India cooperation," he said. "China and India are both important engines for global growth and we are central pillars for promoting a multi-polar and globalised world. A good China-India relationship is an important and positive factor for maintaining peace and stability in the world," he added.
China welcomed PM Modi with a traditional dance performance at the Hubei provincial museum. After a tour of the museum, the Prime Minister and the Chinese president had an informal, one-one-one meeting, assisted by two interpreters.
According to news agency Reuters, an Indian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters in Wuhan that PM Modi's meeting with Mr Xi was supposed to be half an hour but lasted for more than two hours.
On Friday, PM Modi gifted to President Xi Jinping the paintings of Chinese artist Xu Beihong who taught in Visva Bharati University in West Bengal. Xi Jinping hosted a banquet for PM Modi. Mr Xi walked with PM Modi to the car to see him off.
PM Modi and Xi Jinping took a walk along the stunning East Lake and will ride a boat in the lake, a favourite holiday destination of China's revolutionary leader Mao Zedong and have lunch together.
"Delighted to meet President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Our talks were extensive and fruitful. We deliberated on stronger India-China relations as well as other global issues," PM Modi tweeted at the end of first day of talks.
"The friendship between the two countries should continue to grow like the Yangtze and Ganges flowing forward forever," China's state-run CCTV quoted Xi Jinping as saying, according to news agency PTI.
There may not be any joint statement at the end of the talks and neither side wants to be bogged down by outstanding issues which remain a thorn in equations between the two nations.
The visit comes months after a standoff involving Indian and Chinese forces at Doklam when the two armies stood eyeball-to-eyeball for 73 days in the high altitude area claimed by Bhutan but occupied by China.