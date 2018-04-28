'Great Opportunity', Says PM Modi In China, To End Visit With A 'Walk': 10 Points

In Wuhan, PM Modi invited Chinese president Xi Jinping to an informal summit next year.

Wuhan, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping who met yesterday in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei, will spend more time together today with a walk along the banks of a lake and a boat ride. PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to an informal summit in India next year as he began an ice-breaking visit to China on Friday. Xi Jinping emphasised the two sides should look at the big picture of China-India relationship from a strategic angle and ensure their relationship continue to move forward in a positive direction. This morning, pictures of PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping were on the front pages of major Chinese newspapers.