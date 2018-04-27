PM Modi Holds Informal Talks With Chinese President, Boat Ride Tomorrow

PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping hold informal talks in Wuhan, China

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to China, has met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei. On the first day of his visit, PM Modi was welcomed by President Xi at the Hubei provincial museum. Both leaders shook hands and watched on as a group of Chinese dancers performed. The engagements of PM Modi spread over 24 hours include a tour of the museum, a one-on-one informal talks with President Xi followed by delegation-level talks later today.