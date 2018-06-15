PM Modi Hosts Dinner For BJP, RSS Leaders At His Residence Around 60 functionaries of the BJP and the Sangh have gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a three-day meeting, where various brainstorming sessions will be held to take stock of the work done across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight hosted dinner for key functionaries of the BJP and the RSS, including party president Amit Shah and Sangh's executive head Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, at his official residence, sources said.



Around 60 functionaries of the BJP and the Sangh have gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a three-day meeting, where various brainstorming sessions will be held to take stock of the work done across the country, to draft strategy for the future and how to further strengthen coordination among various saffron organisations.



"Prime Minister Modiji has called all of us for a dinner tonight," a senior functionary who is attending the meeting said on condition of anonymity.



The conclave in Surajkund, which began yesterday, is being attended by all organisational secretaries of the BJP, who are drawn from the Sangh, RSS' General Secretary Joshi and its two Joint General Secretaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal.



This gathering of Sangh and BJP is an annual affair, but this time is assumes significance as a blueprint for better and effective coordination between the party and its ideological mentor is expected to be drawn as the assembly polls in various states are around the corner and the Lok Sabha elections are due next year.



The BJP has one organisational secretary for every state who will give details about their performance in their respective region.



BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting tomorrow.



The prime minister, a longtime RSS pracharak before he joined active politics, has often hosted Sangh leaders at his residence.



