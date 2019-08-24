PM Modi Honoured With UAE's Highest Civilian Award 'Order Of Zayed'

The award to PM Modi was announced in April this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday honoured with the "Order of Zayed", the UAE's highest civilian award, for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

Several world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been honoured with the award in the past.

"The award in the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement ahead of his visit.

India and the UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by cultural, religious and economic linkages which, during the prime minister's previous visit to the UAE in August 2015, stood elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, it said.

The award to PM Modi was announced in April this year.

"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost," Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had said in a tweet.

With an annual bilateral trade of about $60 billion, the UAE is India's third-largest trade partner. It is also the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India.

"A 3.3 million-strong vibrant Indian community in the UAE nourishes the vibrant people-to-people contacts between our two friendly countries," the MEA said, adding that PM Modi's visit would further strengthen the friendly bilateral ties.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.