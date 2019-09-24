PM Modi Holds Series Of Bilateral Meetings During UN General Assembly

Narendra Modi at UN: PM Modi held several bilateral meetings with heads of countries at the UNGA 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly or UNGA session on Monday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in New York on Sunday night to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, after delivering an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 Indian-Americans at a mega community event, which was also addressed by US President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, PM Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including Angela Merkel, Giuseppe Conte, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan''s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

PM Modi discussed strengthening bilateral ties with the Italian President, particularly in the field of trade and investment, as well as cooperation in the defence sector.

"Underscoring common synergies. PM@narendramodi met Italian PM @GiuseppeConteIT. Discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade & investment, inviting Italian SMEs to India to take advantage of low cost production, and cooperation in defence sector," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Underscoring common synergies



PM @narendramodi met Italian PM @GiuseppeConteIT. Discussed strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade & investment, inviting Italian SMEs to India to take advantage of low cost production, and cooperation in defence sector. #UNGApic.twitter.com/MuVMVUA1LK - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2019

India and Italy will continue working together for better trade and cultural relations, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

During PM Modi's meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, both leaders reviewed the full range of ties between India and Qatar. The Emir of Qatar also talked about the Prime Minister's efforts to make Yoga popular globally.

With the Maldivian President, PM Modi discussed progress on development partnership and cooperation in climate change.

"Using every opportunity to touch base with our neighbour PM @narendramodi had a good discussion with Maldivian President @ibusolih on the margins of #UNGA. Both leaders discussed progress on development partnership, and cooperation in climate change," Mr Kumar said in another tweet.

Using every opportunity to touch base with our neighbour



PM @narendramodi had a good discussion with Maldivian President @ibusolih on the margins of #UNGA. Both leaders discussed progress on development partnership, and cooperation in climate change. pic.twitter.com/78BZeZEfLy - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2019

PM Modi also met with Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of UNICEF, and underlined the efforts made by his government towards the health and nutrition of the children of India.

"Ms. Henrietta Fore @unicefchief called on PM@narendramodi on the margins of #UNGA. PM underlined the efforts made by the Government towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives," the MEA spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Henrietta Fore @unicefchief called on PM @narendramodi on the margins of #UNGA. PM underlined the efforts made by the Government towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives. pic.twitter.com/qj16FZQkbQ - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2019

With President of Namibia, Prime Minister Modi discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Nurturing friendship with Namibia. President Hage Geingob and PM @narendramodi had extensive discussions to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. This includes improving economic partnerships and better trade ties," Prime Minister's Office tweeted.



