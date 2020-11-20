PM Modi Holds Meet To Review India's Covid Vaccination Strategy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi at a meeting to discuss India's COVID-19 vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a virtual meeting with top officials including those from the centre's think-tank NITI Aayog on India's strategy for developing a COVID-19 vaccine and making it accessible to the masses.

"Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," PM Modi tweeted.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," he tweeted.