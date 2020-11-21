Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 90 Lakh With 45,882 New Cases

Coronavirus Cases in India:With 584 new deaths, the total count mounted to 1,32,162.

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. With 584 new deaths, the count mounted to 1,32,162.

This is the 13th consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday held a virtual meeting with top officials including those from the centre's think-tank NITI Aayog on India's strategy for developing a COVID-19 vaccine and making it accessible to the masses.

"Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," PM Modi tweeted.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 21, 2020 06:14 (IST) COVID-19: 40 million vaccine doses to be available by the end of the year, says White House

The Trump administration is ready with a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine across the country as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration gives the necessary Emergency Use Authorisation to them, the White House said on Friday.



As many as 40 million doses of such vaccine will be available by the end of the year, it said.

"With regard to the vaccine, we believe that there will be 40 million doses available by the end of the year. Again, this is extraordinary. This is the fastest vaccine in history by fivefold," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference here.



"It was only made possible because of this President, who said at the same time, 'I am pursuing a vaccine; I am going to do something novel. I am going to manufacture it''. So, many American lives will be saved thanks to President Trump and the great work of Operation Warp Speed," she said.

Nov 21, 2020 06:03 (IST) COVID-19: FDA panel to discuss emergency use of Pfizer vaccine on Dec 10



Food and Drug Administration's outside advisers will meet on Dec 10 to discuss whether to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech for emergency use, the agency said on Friday.



The move comes after Pfizer applied for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus.



"While we cannot predict how long the FDA's review will take, the FDA will review the request as expeditiously as possible," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.



The meeting of Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will discuss the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine candidate.