PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting with Namibia And Maldivian Presidents

PM Modi had a good discussion with Maldivian President: Ministry of External Affairs

Keeping up his bilateral engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with Namibia President Hage Geingob and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The talks with President Geingob on Monday were warm and cordial and marked the "deepening of ties between the two vibrant democracies". PM Modi stressed on the great potential for further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

He also held talks with Maldives president. "Using every opportunity to touch base with our neighbour", said a tweet by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

PM Modi had a "good discussion" with Maldivian President Solih. "Both leaders discussed progress on development partnership, and cooperation in climate change," Mr Kumar added.

Earlier, on Monday he had held bilateral talks with the President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou, the Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, and with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the UNGA. He had also met Unicef chief Henrietta Fore.

PM Modi also interacted informally with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering and Netherlands PM Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the UN engagements in New York.

