'Full Support From PM Modi, Amit Shah For Maharashtra's Development': Eknath Shinde

The Chief Ministeralso visited the BJP office in Mumbai on Monday (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured him full support for the development and growth of the state.

Addressing hundreds of Shiv Sainiks on Monday night during his first visit to hometown Thane after taking over as the Chief Minister, Mr Shinde said the risk that he took (referring to political developments over the last fortnight) has been appreciated by people, despite criticism from certain quarters.

"I am going to undertake a tour of the entire state and allot projects in every constituency. There will be a total transformation of the state. I do not exaggerate much, I do work and then speak," he said.

He said Prime Minister Modi has told him to work for the development and growth of the state.

"He (the PM) told me that he and the central government would support me. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his full support. They said I am good work for Hindutva," Shinde said.

Referring to the political developments of the last fortnight when he along with some Sena MLAs left for Surat, later stayed in Guwahati and then in Goa before returning to Mumbai, Shinde said 50 legislators had faith and confidence in him.

"We had stood up against injustice and not revolted. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray had asked us to rise against injustice, this was his teaching and also of (Shinde's mentor) Anand Dighe," he said, adding that it was due to the blessings of the two leaders and good wishes of citizens that he became the CM.

"We were out for 15 days, and as much as you wanted to meet me, I was also eager to meet my Shiv Sainiks and activists. Even now I don't feel like I am the CM. I am one among you. Henceforth also, I will be a 'karyakarta' among you all," he said.

Mr Shinde said no matter how big his stature may grow, the Shiv Sainik in him will always remain.

The Chief Minister also said he has given a commitment to the 50 MLAs who supported him that none of them will face defeat in the next elections.

"If I give a commitment once, I never listen to even myself till it is fulfilled," he said.

Referring to some strong critical remarks made by Sena leaders after he had left Mumbai with some MLAs, Shinde said "Kamakhyadevi (the deity of a famous temple in Guwahati) gave her blessings to us." "Truth always wins. We will make the best use of the golden opportunity we have got now to lead the state," he said.

"We have to make our mission successful and honour Hindutva, which also means respect every religion," he said.

Mr Shinde said every caste, creed and region will get due respect and everyone, including farmers and the poor people, will get justice in his government.

On his speech in the Assembly after the floor test, he said, "Everything was spontaneous, whatever I spoke was an expression of my feelings. I could not believe that I could deliver such a speech." "I have contributed to the Shiv Sena all my life at the cost of my family," Shinde said while lauding his supporters who gathered in a large number during his address braving the heavy rain.

The Chief Minister also visited the BJP office here and was greeted by BJP city president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare.