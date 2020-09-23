PM Modi Has 'Destroyed' Web Of Relationships With Neighbouring Countries: Rahul Gandhi

"Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous," Rahul Gandhi tweeted today

Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the "web of relationships" that the Congress had built with countries over decades.

Attacking the government and the Prime Minister on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tagged a report titled 'As Bangladesh's relations with India weaken, ties with China strengthen'.

"Mr Modi has destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress built and nurtured over several decades," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Mr Modi has destroyed the web of relationships that the Congress built and nurtured over several decades.



Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous. pic.twitter.com/OxGzzHoEYb - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 23, 2020

"Living in a neighbourhood with no friends is dangerous," the former Congress chief added.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's foreign policy, alleging that ties with neighbours have been weakened. The government has denied the charge and said India's ties have deepened with several countries and its position has strengthened globally.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)