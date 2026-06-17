PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Review Strategic Partnership At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation across key sectors, including trade, defence, technology and sustainable development.

The meeting marked the second interaction between the two leaders this year, underscoring the growing intensity of bilateral engagement between New Delhi and Berlin at a time of shifting geopolitical and economic dynamics.

During the talks, the two leaders reviewed progress in ongoing bilateral initiatives and expressed satisfaction over the renewed momentum in relations following Chancellor Merz's recent visit to India. They also took stock of developments arising from the conclusion of negotiations on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement earlier this year, a milestone expected to boost trade and investment flows between India and European economies, including Germany.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas, ranging from defence and security to innovation, education, mobility and green growth. The leaders welcomed the signing of the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, which is expected to facilitate closer collaboration between defence industries in the two countries and support joint development and manufacturing initiatives.

Another key development highlighted during the meeting was the operationalisation of a transit visa waiver for Indian nationals passing through Germany, a move aimed at easing travel and enhancing people-to-people connectivity.

The discussions also covered major international and regional issues. Modi and Merz exchanged views on developments in West Asia and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The two leaders welcomed recent diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia, reflecting a shared interest in regional stability and peaceful conflict resolution.

Looking ahead, Chancellor Merz invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the eighth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), scheduled to be held in Germany later this year. The IGC mechanism, launched in 2011, serves as the highest-level institutional framework for bilateral cooperation and brings together ministers and senior officials from both governments to advance strategic priorities.

The meeting comes as India and Germany prepare to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026. Germany remains one of India's most important partners in Europe, with strong cooperation in manufacturing, clean energy, vocational training and technological innovation. Bilateral trade has grown steadily over the past decade, while German companies continue to be among the largest investors in India.

Analysts view the latest PM Modi-Merz talks as part of a broader effort by both countries to diversify economic partnerships, strengthen resilient supply chains and enhance cooperation on emerging technologies amid an increasingly uncertain global environment. The upcoming Inter-Governmental Consultations are expected to provide further impetus to the rapidly expanding partnership.