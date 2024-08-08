PM Modi Extends 'Best Wishes' After Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's caretaker government today. PM Modi expressed hope for a swift return to normalcy in Bangladesh, and called for the safety and protection of Hindus and other minority communities in the country.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi wrote on X.

The transition in Bangladesh comes on the heels of intense political turmoil that led to the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ms Hasina's government was toppled following widespread protests, primarily driven by student movements contesting a controversial quota.

Mr Yunus, 84, was appointed to lead the interim government after student protesters recommended him for the role. Returning to Dhaka from Paris, where he had been receiving medical treatment, Mr Yunus addressed the media at the airport. Visibly moved, he remarked, "The country has the possibility of becoming a very beautiful nation. Whatever path our students show us, we will move ahead with that."

The Nobel laureate is celebrated for his pioneering work in microcredit and is best known for founding Grameen Bank, an institution that revolutionised the concept of microcredit by providing small loans to some of the world's poorest people, predominantly women. This groundbreaking approach not only lifted millions out of poverty but also redefined the role of financial institutions in societal development.