PM Modi Discusses Bilateral Ties With Bangladesh Foreign Minister

PM Modi meets Bangladesh Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders reflected on strengthening their all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends the bilateral strategic partnership.

PM Modi arrived here in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country'' independence, the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

During their talks, both the leaders reflected on deepening the fraternal ties and strengthening the all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

At the main Independence Day function, Prime Minister Modi hailed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's leadership and the contributions of the Indian Army in Bangladesh's 1971 freedom war.