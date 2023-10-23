PM Modi Dials Jordan King, Discusses Terror, Violence, Loss Of Civilian Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jordan's King Abdullah today and "exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region".

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The dialogue comes after Israel's overnight land offensive in Gaza.Israel said its "armoured and infantry" battalion had carried out some raids inside Gaza.

"These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the our next stage in the war," said its military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

Israeli forces were also trying to find information on missing hostages, he had said.

Over 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas operatives when they infiltrated and attacked cities in southern Israel on October 7.

Israel's move, though, has upset the Arab nations, who had called off a meeting with US President Joe Biden after last week's airstrikes on a hospital in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the strike which killed several hundreds of patients and medical staff.

Last Monday, on the eve of President Biden's visit, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced the summit in Amman with King Abdullah, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was cancelled.

Mr Biden, who aimed to muster support of Israel's right to retaliate against the attacks on its citizens, visited Tel Aviv instead.