PM Modi Congratulates Revanth Reddy, Says 'Assure All Possible Help'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Revanth Reddy who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Telangana today in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad's LB Stadium and assured him of all "possible support for the state's progress".

"Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens," Prime Minister posted on X.

Revanth Reddy, along with 11 other ministers was administered the oath of office by Telangana Governor Tamilisai. Gaddam Prasad Kumar has been sworn in as the Speaker of the Telangana Assembly.

Also known as 'Tiger Revanth' by his followers, Revanth Reddy took on the tallest leader of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, the leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and brought Congress into power for the first time since Telangana was formed in 2014.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao are among the twelve ministers who took oath along with Revanth Reddy.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and took oath along with the ministers.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attended the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister.

The Congress trounced the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, ruling Telangana since its formation in 2014, by winning 65 out of 119 Assembly seats.

The Congress is celebrating its win in Telangana. Chief Minister Reddy contested from two seats - Kamareddy and Kodangal, in the assembly elections. Mr Reddy was facing KCR on the Kamareddy seat but the heavyweights lost the election to BJP's Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. Revanth Reddy won the Kodangal seat.