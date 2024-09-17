How PM Modi's Birthplace Vadnagar Shaped His Early Days, Documentary Reveals

It is in Vadnagar that the young PM Modi learnt his first lessons of life

Vadnagar, a quaint town nestled in the Mehsana district of Gujarat was a relatively unknown and unexplored location until Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister. Today, it is one of the towns in Gujarat, drawing maximum attention among tourists and visitors.

Vadnagar is the place in Gujarat's Mehsana, where Narendra Modi was birth on September 17, 1950, and spent his early childhood. It is here that the young PM Modi learnt his first lessons of life.

Vadnagar railway station served as his first 'classroom' and also remains an inseparable part of his life, given his transformative journey from a 'chaiwala' to the country's Prime Minister.

Modi Archive, a popular X handle narrating the journey of PM Modi through archival pictures and videos, shared a series of mini-documentaries, reflecting upon his childhood days. It has shared many untold stories of PM Modi's early days and also about how the difficult times prepared him for umpteen challenges ahead.

It has shared three documentaries, shedding light on the personal experiences of young Narendra Modi and also how it went to become his defining moment.

In the first documentary titled 'Janmabhoomi', says that Vadnagar, the birthplace of India's 14th Prime Minister is an ancient town rich with 2,300 years of history & heritage. It says that Vadnagar has gifted the country a leader who is reshaping history.

Episode 1 - Janmabhoomi



Vadnagar, an ancient town rich with 2,300 years of history & heritage, gifted India a leader who is reshaping history.



Discover the land that has witnessed civilizations, legends, and now stands as the birthplace of India's 14th Prime Minister,… pic.twitter.com/ev13vV2cJ1 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 17, 2024

The second documentary titled 'Parishram' depicts the extraordinary journey of PM Modi from a humble village background to the top of the political spectrum.

Episode 2 - Parishram



"If the way was ever difficult, I made my own way."



From a humble 40x12 feet home in Vadnagar to the global stage as India's leader, PM @narendramodi's journey embodies perseverance.



Born into simplicity, he learned early on to find extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/3238rF8qz9 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 17, 2024

"From a humble 40x12 feet home in Vadnagar to the global stage as India's leader, PM Modi's journey embodies perseverance. Born into simplicity, he learned early on to find extraordinary solutions through hard work and ingenuity," it said while sharing a glimpse into his childhood.

The third series titled 'Nanha Naru' documents the hardships and tough times that young Modi endured and how it laid the foundation for his tumultuous yet extraordinary journey from an ordinary tea seller to the country's top post.

Episode 3 - Nanha Naru



Even as a child, @narendramodi displayed a remarkable spirit of service and resilience. His early experiences in Vadnagar—rescuing friends and addressing social issues through theatre—foreshadowed a lifetime of leadership.



The bustling Vadnagar railway… pic.twitter.com/4EW1kiRGYm — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) September 17, 2024

"The bustling Vadnagar railway station became 'Little Naru's' classroom, where he learned life's lessons amidst the clamour of trains and tea glasses," the X handle said.

It also recalls his remarkable spirit of service and resilience since childhood and narrates some incidents where he rescued friends and addressed social issues.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)