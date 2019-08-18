'India, Bhutan Expanding Satellite Cooperation,' Says PM Modi: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed parliamentarians and students at the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu this morning and spoke on the bond between India and Bhutan.

Praising Bhutan, he said: "In any part of the world, if we ask the question what do you associate with Bhutan, the answer will be the concept of Gross National Happiness. I am not surprised. Bhutan has understood the essence of happiness."

He also asked the "brightest minds" of Bhutan to work hard and take the Himalayan nation to great heights. "There is no better time to be young than now," PM Modi said.

PM Modi began his two-day visit to the neighboring country on Saturday. This is second visit to Bhutan as the prime minister and first since his re-election in May.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Bhutan: