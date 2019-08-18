'India, Bhutan Expanding Satellite Cooperation,' Says PM Modi: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed parliamentarians and students at the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu this morning and spoke on the bond between India and Bhutan.
Praising Bhutan, he said: "In any part of the world, if we ask the question what do you associate with Bhutan, the answer will be the concept of Gross National Happiness. I am not surprised. Bhutan has understood the essence of happiness."
He also asked the "brightest minds" of Bhutan to work hard and take the Himalayan nation to great heights. "There is no better time to be young than now," PM Modi said.
PM Modi began his two-day visit to the neighboring country on Saturday. This is second visit to Bhutan as the prime minister and first since his re-election in May.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Bhutan:
Bhutan's Leader of Opposition Pema Gyamtsho meets PM Narendra Modi in Thimpu Exam Warrior Inspired By Lord Buddha: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his book Exam Warriors is inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha. He was addressing students in the Royal University of Bhutan when he referred to a recent post on Facebook by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, which he said "touched his heart". Read here
"As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you," said PM Modi. Read here
.
"As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you," said PM Modi. Read here
.
"India, Bhutan Expanding Satellite Cooperation": PM Modi
"It is even a matter of great happiness that young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan's own small satellite. I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators": PM Modi In Bhutan
"Bond Of Learning Between Us Is Ancient": PM Modi in Bhutan
"The bond of learning between us is as modern as it is ancient. In the 20th century, many Indians came to Bhutan as teachers. Most Bhutanese citizens of older generations would have had at least one India teacher during their education": PM Modi In Thimpu
Bhutan's Message To Humanity Is Happiness: PM Modi
"Bhutan's message to humanity is happiness. Happiness which springs from harmony. The world can do with a lot more happiness. Happiness, which shall prevail over mindless hate. If people are happy, there will be harmony. Where there is harmony, there will be peace," PM Modi said today while addressing students and parliamentarians in Thimpu
"An Eternal Commitment To Harmony, Brotherhood"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Memorial Chhorten this morning.