'PM Modi 'Best Doctor' To Cure India': Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not have an MBBS degree but he certainly is the "best doctor" to treat the illnesses that plague the country. The Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation made the remarks during a conference in Goa."There were some other countries too which got Independence from the British rule in 1947. India, however, did not see the growth rate as it should have and that was because of six major 'diseases'. No doubt, there has been development, but not at the speed which was desired of it," he said.Mr Meghwal said cleanliness, corruption, poverty, communalism, casteism and terrorism are the six diseases, identified by the prime minister that gripped the country and are responsible for its slow pace of growth."Modi ji has resolved to ensure the desired pace of growth for India," Mr Meghwal said, adding that "Modiji is not an MBBS doctor but whatever diseases have gripped the country, he is the best doctor to treat them."He has kept cleanliness on the top, this itself shows that the Prime Minister is concerned about the industry, Mr Meghwal said.He added that "Mera Desh Badal Raha hai, Aage Badh Raha Hai" (My country is changing, progressing) is not just a slogan but a reality about the transformation of the country. He said visitors coming to India 3-4 years ago used to see a lot of garbage along the beaches, but today the situation has improved, "The slogan has changed the mindset of the people and today citizens are more conscious cleanliness."